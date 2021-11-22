112421_HDH_SantaPhotos
Buy Now

Santa and Mrs. Claus have four visits planned on the McDonough Square in December. Families are invited to come meet the pair and have their photos taken.

 File Photo

McDONOUGH — Santa and Mrs. Claus will be making several special visits to McDonough this holiday season.

Starting on Dec. 4, all the way from the North Pole, the Claus’ will be available to take pictures with local families on the Square. The pair will be on stage this year to ensure social distancing.

The following is the schedule of their visits:

Dec. 4 from 12:30-5 p.m.

Dec. 10 from 3-6 p.m.

Dec. 11 from 1-5 p.m.

Dec. 18 from 3-6 p.m.

Masks are recommend for the event.

While on the Square residents are invited to vote for their favorite Hometown Christmas decoration contest. Votes can be dropped off at the McDonough Welcome Center and at stores and restaurants on the Square from Dec. 1-27.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos