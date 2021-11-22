McDONOUGH — Santa and Mrs. Claus will be making several special visits to McDonough this holiday season.
Starting on Dec. 4, all the way from the North Pole, the Claus’ will be available to take pictures with local families on the Square. The pair will be on stage this year to ensure social distancing.
The following is the schedule of their visits:
Dec. 4 from 12:30-5 p.m.
Dec. 10 from 3-6 p.m.
Dec. 11 from 1-5 p.m.
Dec. 18 from 3-6 p.m.
Masks are recommend for the event.
While on the Square residents are invited to vote for their favorite Hometown Christmas decoration contest. Votes can be dropped off at the McDonough Welcome Center and at stores and restaurants on the Square from Dec. 1-27.
