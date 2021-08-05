McDONOUGH — Getting to and from school Wednesday took longer than the typical bus ride, but district officials said they expect delays to lessen over the next few weeks.
Henry County Schools spokesman JD Hardin said they’d already seen an improvement on day two of the school year. He said the usual traffic combined with thousands of parents dropping off and picking up students at the start of the new school year led to school buses sitting in traffic.
“Please be patient. When one bus is delayed, it creates a ripple effect,” Hardin said. “This is common in the first few weeks of school, and we know it will get better. We recognize the frustrations some parents may have.”
Hardin said it’s “vitally important” parents update their contact information — address, email and phone numbers — so they’ll receive alerts and updates sent from district leadership. He also encouraged families to download the Here Comes the Bus app, which allows parents to track their child’s school bus. To download the app, visit www.herecomesthebus.com.
“We want our parents to know if their child is on a school bus they’re safe, and we’re doing everything we can to get them home,” Hardin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.