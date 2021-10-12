McDONOUGH — The first project on the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 6 list has been approved by the Henry County school board.
The Board of Education Monday awarded Swofford Construction the contract to build a $6.5 million addition to Dutchtown High School.
The work will consist of 14 new classrooms, two science labs, workrooms, offices and restrooms. Additionally, a new side walk will be poured to connect the high school to Dutchtown Elementary School across the street.
Chief Operations Officer Josh Malcom explained following discussions with the schools’ principals that the walkway will be raised and a lighted alert system will be installed to let drivers know that someone is about to cross.
The project is expected to be completed in February 2023.
Malcom said the addition is the first of several E-SPLOST 6 projects he expects to bring before the board for approval in the coming months.
“We’re very excited to get some relief to our schools with these types of projects,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.