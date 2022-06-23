McDONOUGH — It may seem far off, but before you know it the first day of the 2022-23 school will be here.
To help families prepare for the new academic year, Communities in Schools of Georgia in Henry County is hosting its 11th Annual Parent Expo. The event is both a resources fair and backpack giveaway.
The first day of school is Aug. 3.
More than 60 community organizations as well as school district employees with the Family & Student Services support division will be on hand to answer questions and pass along resource information. Other exhibitors include nonprofits, government agencies, youth camps and tutoring services.
“By placing students at the center of a community of support like the one we have here in Henry County, and linking them to the right supports, we can set kids up for a lifetime of success,” said Crystal McCarthy, CIS external relations administrator.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. on July 23 at the Jason T. Harper Event Center at Heritage Park, 99 Lake Dow road in McDonough.
Children receiving backpacks must be present at the expo and parents must have proof of Henry County residency. To pre-register, visit https://cisga.salsalabs.org/pre-expo/index.html.
For more information, visit cisga.org/cishenry/.
