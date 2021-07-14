ATLANTA ­­­– Congressman David Scott (GA-13) has opened the 2021-2022 application process for students in Georgia’s 13th Congressional District seeking U.S. Service Academy nominations.

“Each year, it is my distinct honor to nominate 13th District students to U.S. Military Academies. Their eagerness to serve our country by attending a military service academy makes me immensely proud,” Scott said. “Service academies provide our students a distinguished and rigorous education with a value that exceeds $400,000. I strongly encourage all interested 13th District students to contact my office to learn more about the unique opportunities our military academies offer and to apply for a Congressional nomination.”

U.S. Service Academies are federal institutions that prepare cadets and midshipmen to become officers in the U.S. Armed Forces, while concurrently earning their bachelor’s degrees. A congressional nomination is required for students to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Naval Academy or U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

The deadline to apply for a Congressional nomination from Scott is Oct. 29.

In addition to securing a congressional nomination, applicants must also apply directly with the academies and meet the following requirements as of July 1 of the year of admission to a service academy: be at least 17 years old and not older than 23; a U.S. citizen; a legal resident of Georgia’s Thirteenth Congressional District; unmarried; not pregnant; and have no legal obligation to support children or other dependents.

For more information or to obtain an application visit www.davidscott.house.gov or call Scott’s office at 770-210-5073.