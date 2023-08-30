SCTC Foundation awards 60 scholarships for fall semester

The Southern Crescent Technical College Foundation awarded 60 scholarships totaling $29,450 for students enrolled in the college for fall semester 2023.

Of those, the Foundation awarded 32 Internal Tiger Campaign scholarships totaling $13,200.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.