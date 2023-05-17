SCTC to host STEMtastic Tiger Camps

Southern Crescent Technical College will host STEMtastic Tiger Camps for the Flint River Campus and Henry County Center.
Each camp will focus on various STEM (Science Technology, Engineering, and Math) careers within technical education on that particular campus.
The camps will include educational opportunities, guest speakers, and career-themed activities.
Each day, students will have an opportunity to become more familiar with the programs of study available to them through high school dual enrollment opportunities and after graduation.
The participants will have an opportunity to take home projects as well as knowledge to share with their families and friends. Participants will receive a camp shirt and lunch each day (included with the registration fee).
The camp is for rising fifth to rising seventh graders.
The Henry County Center Camp is July 17 to 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day (drop off and pick-up allowed 30 minutes before/after).
Guest speakers will provide educational sessions, activities, and Q&A sessions for participants to learn about career paths.
Careers include logistics, nursing, cyber security, criminal justice, and mechatronics engineering.
