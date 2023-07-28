Joseph Castile, of Hampton, was excited to get an autographed picture from Flynt Pierce, of Griffin, during the season finale of Thursday Thunder at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Flynt is the son of Currie Pierce, who also races. Joseph’s father Justin said the family comes out to watch Thursday Thunder races at least once every year.
Joseph Castile, of Hampton, was excited to get an autographed picture from Flynt Pierce, of Griffin, during the season finale of Thursday Thunder at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Flynt is the son of Currie Pierce, who also races. Joseph’s father Justin said the family comes out to watch Thursday Thunder races at least once every year.
Stockbridge’s Trey Tadzrak poses for a photo during the autograph session.
Bryce Sanders, of Ola, poses for a photo during the autograph session.
J.T. O’Conner, of McDonough, poses for a photo during the autograph session.
Kendall Stevens, of Griffin, poses for a photo during the autograph session. Kendall is the daughter of Doug Stevens, race car driver and owner of Advanced Technology Motorsports.
Dwight Pierce, father of Currie Pierce and grandfather of Flynt Pierce, raced for the first time Thursday, competing in the Chargers Division.
Lane Christensen celebrates in victory lane after winning a Bandolero Bandits division race.
The 2023 Atlanta Motor Speedway Thursday Thunder season came to an end July 27 with a two rounds of racing in eight divisions. Grandstands were open for the season finale with an autograph session being held before the final round of racing. For more photos and coverage of Thursday Thunder, visit www.henryherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.