STOCKBRIDGE — The second set of remains discovered in Stockbridge near Oakwood Manor Drive and Hudson Bridge Road on July 19 have been identified.
Henry County Coroner Donald Cleveland confirmed the victim is Locust Grove resident Conteshia McCoy, 19.
McCoy was reported missing in February and a Be On the Lookout was issued by the Locust Grove Police Department.
McCoy’s remains were found with those of Mirsha Victor, 23, who was reported missing on July 8. The cause of death has not been determined for either woman.
On July 9, Henry County police arrested Dennis Lane, Cleounsee Fisher and Ronisha Preckwinkle at the Hudson Bridge Town Homes and charged them with the murder of Victor, tampering with evidence and false imprisonment. Lane has also been charged with necrophilia.
It’s unclear whether there is a connection between the two women; however, Dennis Lane was named as a person of interest and possibly knew of her whereabouts in McCoy's missing persons report. Two months after McCoy went missing her mother reported to Locust Grove Police that Lane had previously shown up to her home in search of McCoy. Her mother said she asked Lane if he knew where McCoy was. He reportedly told her that he had not seen or heard from her.
On Wednesday, Henry County police said the investigation is ongoing and that at this time no additional charges or new charges have been filed against the three arrested in Victor's death.
