ATLANTA — State Senator Brian Strickland, R-McDonough, has filed an amendment to legislation that would increase the size of the city of Stockbridge by thousands of residents.
Senate Bill 612 was originally filed as a proposal from the city of Stockbridge to allow citizens living in portions of unincorporated Henry County to vote to consider joining the city of Stockbridge. SB 612 also created district representation for the city instead of the current at-large council. If the voters approved the annexation proposed in the initial bill, the city of Stockbridge would have grown by approximately 23,000 new residents.
On Friday, Strickland filed an amendment to the original bill that reduced the proposed area of annexation to approximately 6,677 citizens and allows for certain unincorporated areas that are surrounded by the current city to vote as to whether or not they want to join the city. Strickland’s version of SB 612 still creates districts for the city moving forward where citizens will be able to vote for council members based on districts instead of the current at-large council.
“I signed SB 612 in order to allow the city of Stockbridge the opportunity to start a conversation about annexation and to address concerns that I have heard for years about district representation on the council,” said Strickland. “After reviewing the initial proposed map and hearing from constituents in the affected area, I offered a substitute to SB 612 to pull the proposed annexation back to the original stated purpose of filling unincorporated holes in areas around the current city.”
If SB 612 passes as amended, the voters located in the newly covered area based on Strickland’s amendment will have the opportunity to vote as to whether or not they want to join the city in the November election. Based on Strickland’s version of the bill, the area being considered for annexation is limited to area in the immediate proximity to downtown Stockbridge and areas surrounded by the existing city limits.
