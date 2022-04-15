STOCKBRIDGE — Blessed Hands Home Care is hosting a Senior Expo and Wellness Fair April 22.
The free event will be held at the Hidden Valley Senior Center, 600 Spraggins Memorial Parkway in Stockbridge, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be free blood pressure checks, COVID testing, exercise demonstrations, Georgia Cares Medicare counseling, local vendors, games, prizes and giveaways.
For more information call Shirley Solomon at 678-696-7896 or email blessedhandsofga@gmail.com.
