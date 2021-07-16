McDONOUGH — The Henry County Senior Services Department will be implementing phase three of its reopening plan on July 19. The phase also includes the reopening of Heritage Senior Center on July 20.
In this new phase, with the exception of Heritage, the centers will be operating Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Heritage Senior Center will only be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the same times as the other centers. No meals will be served at centers. However, drive thru lunches will continue being served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
An increase in class size and activities will be offered in phase three that consists of card playing, board games and billiards on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Senior Center activities or events will be permitted only to those who pre-register for classes because of space limitations. Masks are optional for vaccinated persons, but temperature screenings are required.
To ensure the spread of COVID-19 is reduced, all areas where programs are conducted will be cleaned and disinfected immediately after usage and common touch points will be disinfected following CDC guidelines.
For more information or to make a reservation, call your local senior center listed below.
• Hidden Valley Senior Center - 770-288-7002
• Bear Creek Senior Center - 770-288-6994
• Heritage Senior Center - 770-288-7001
• Locust Grove Senior Center - 770-288-6944
