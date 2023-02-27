McDONOUGH — Several Henry County Schools construction projects are nearing completion.
The projects are being funded using Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 6 and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.
The $6.5 million addition to Dutchtown High School, according to Josh Malcom, chief operations officer, was expected to receive its certificate of occupancy in February. The legal document proves the structure is safe to inhabit.
Malcom said builders are completing final punch list items but are behind on the exterior due to rain.
Board Chair Annette Edwards said she had driven by the school noting it looks “fabulous.”
Security access control devices have been installed at 53 district facilities. System programming is ongoing at 41 buildings.
Malcom said they’re entering the final phases with some schools already live.
Board member Sophe Pope said she was excited to see all projects moving along, but especially the security installation, noting she’d already been to a school with the system in place.
“I’m grateful for the safety and security enhancements,” she said.
The total project cost is $5.6 million.
Fairview Elementary School’s exterior renovation is also almost finished. Malcom said the exterior panel installation had been delayed by the rainy weather.
The project cost is $2.5 million.
Fitting of the HVAC units in elementary school gyms has started at four schools. As of mid-February 11 units had been received with several more expected to be delivered in March. The $4.5 million projected is expected to be completed for the 2023-24 school year.
Finally, the district’s new elementary school is in the clearing stage.
Malcom said it’s a mess out there now to due to the weather and time of year.
“Bringing a project out of the ground during the winter months has always been difficult. Right now we’re gonna start seeing some breaks as we enter spring,” he said.
The $34.8 million school is expected to open for the 2024-25 school year.
Malcom added the school electronic sign project is out for bid. He expects to present a contract recommendation to the school board during the March 13 meeting.
