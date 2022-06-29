McDONOUGH — Henry County Schools is moving closer to building its first new elementary school funded by the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 6.
The district is currently soliciting bids for the construction of the new Birch Creek Elementary School on Willow Lane.
Chief Operations Manager Josh Malcom said he expects to bring a recommendation for approval to the Board of Education in August.
The district has a number or projects in the works funded by E-SPLOST 6. The sixth iteration is authorized to collect up to $325 million from January 2023 through December 2027.
• Dutchtown High School addition
Malcom said the addition’s concrete slab has been poured and steel erection has begun. He said residents will begin to see a lot of progress now that slab is in place. The project is on schedule and is expected to be completed in February 2023.
• HVAC modifications at Union Grove High School and Austin Road Middle School
Piping installation continues. Equipment was received mid-June and Malcom said the project is on track to be finished by the end of the summer.
• Security Access Control
Phase 1 conduit rough-in has been completed in 14 schools and is ongoing in six. Malcom said all schools, including administration offices, will be completed by the end of the first semester in the 2022-23 school year.
• Fairview Elementary School renovation
Site demo is complete, which includes removal of landscaping, canopies, and concrete. Installation of storm drain piping has begun. The project will be complete by December 2022.
• HVAC modifications — Bi-polar ionization installation
Malcom said units have been installed in 20 schools and six schools are scheduled for installation. The project, Malcom said, will be completed in July, in time for the new school year.
