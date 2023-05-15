Shaquille O’Neal offers some words of advice to the children. “I listened to my mommy and daddy, I listened to my counselors,” he said. “I followed my dream and here I am. I’m telling you if you do the same thing and stay out of trouble, anything you want you can accomplish.”
Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett, left, and Shaquille O’Neal answer questions during an interview.
Shaquille O’Neal poses for a photo with Lamar Brockington at the event.
PHOTOS BY ANTHONY RHOADS
Youth from the Shaquille O’Neal Boys and Girls Club pose for a photo on the new outdoor court.
Shaquille O’Neal offers some words of advice to the children. “I listened to my mommy and daddy, I listened to my counselors,” he said. “I followed my dream and here I am. I’m telling you if you do the same thing and stay out of trouble, anything you want you can accomplish.”
McDonough Mayor Sandra Vincent speaks during the event.
Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett speaks during the event.
Shaquille O’Neal Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Ebony McLendon speaks during the event.
Shaquille O’Neal and Sandra Vincent talk to the children.
The new facilities include an outdoor, multi-purpose basketball court.
MCDONOUGH — The Shaquille O’Neal Boys and Girls Club has some new facilities thanks to a partnership with the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and Icy Hot.
On Thursday, May 11, a Combaq Court was unveiled — which includes a multi-purpose basketball court, a turf field, and a pickleball court.
“Kids, I was once you and, how I made it, I listened to my mommy and daddy, I listened to my counselors,” O’Neal said to the kids during the ceremony. “I followed my dream, and here I am. I’m telling you, if you do the same thing and stay out of trouble, anything you want you can accomplish. We built it for you guys. We want you to come out here, take advantage of it, have fun, maybe become the next great NFL player, the next great pickleball player, the next great, well, you’ll always be the second-best basketball player in Henry County, I don’t care how good you get. This is for you. I’d like to thank the counselors, the Boys and Girls Club, I appreciate you guys coming out.”
The kids got another special treat as O’Neal challenged the best basketball shooter. If they made a 3-point shot, he would give them all a MacBook.
Three boys came forward and Lamar Brockington made a 3-pointer on the first shot.
“Joyful… and a little nervous at the same time,” Brockington said of making the 3-pointer.
His thoughts on the new facilities?
“Awesome!” he said.
In addition to O’Neal, other speakers included McDonough Mayor Sandra Vincent, Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett, and David Jernigan, president and CEO of The Boys and Girls Club of Metro Atlanta.
He said the McDonough club was one of the highest-performing clubs in the region in the last two years.
“I can’t think of a community that’s more invested in their kids,” he said. “We’re just grateful to be in this community with you.”
Icy Hot and The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation launched Comebaq Courts in 2021 to rebuild healthy places to play in underserved communities.
Since this court is at the The Shaquille O’Neal Boys & Girls Club, it’s the the largest facility to date.
An energy boost always helps to kick start a work morning and can keep us going throughout the day. What is your go-to energy source?
Don't see your choice? Let us know in the comments how you power through your week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.