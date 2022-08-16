Deputies responding to the helicopter crash that killed basketball star Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others had no authority to take photos of the crash scene, a Los Angeles County Sheriff captain said in court Tuesday.

The testimony was part of a federal civil lawsuit brought by Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, that alleges Los Angeles County invaded her privacy and failed to fully contain the spread of the photos, inflicting emotional distress.

