Police in Erie, Pennsylvania, responded to a shooting at Erie High School on Tuesday morning that left one person injured, according to the city.
The person who was shot is in good condition and was transported to the hospital, the city said.
Police have secured the high school and have a heavy presence of police cars and asked people to avoid the area, the city said. "All students are safe," the police said.
Erie Public Schools issued an alert to parents on its Facebook page, saying that there was a shooting at the high school and that the school was locked down.
"The building is secure. Erie Bureau of Police report no active threat," the district said.
Dismissal of the students began after police cleared the school, Erie Public Schools said.
