McDONOUGH — Three people were shot at the Project Verte warehouse, 250 Declaration Drive in McDonough, Thursday afternoon.
Henry County Police Capt. Randy Lee said two victims were taken to a local hospital. The third was treated and released at the scene.
Capt. Lee said the investigation is ongoing.
“The scene has been contained and there is no public safety threat at this time,” Lee said Thursday afternoon.
No further information was released about the the victims, shooter or cause of the incident.
