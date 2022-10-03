STOCKBRIDGE – Many people have never heard of stage zero breast cancer, but data from Breastcancer.org states that over 51,000 cases of non-invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women this year.
The stage of cancer is a description that indicates the size of the tumor and whether or not it has spread from where the cancer cells have been found. It also helps your medical team develop an effective treatment plan just for you. Stage Zero is typically detected from a mammogram.
Darion Showell, D.O., an oncologist with Piedmont Henry Hospital, thinks it is important for women to be familiar with stage zero breast cancer and how to treat it.
• Stage Zero breast cancer is when cancer cells are present in one or more of the breast ducts but have not spread to other areas of the breast, lymph nodes or other parts of the body.
• According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation Inc., there are three possible types of stage zero breast cancer; Ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), Lobular carcinoma in situ (LCIS), and Paget disease of the nipple.
• Although stage zero breast cancer is considered non-invasive or pre-invasive, patients still need to obtain treatment to prevent the cancer from becoming invasive.
• Over one-third of women diagnosed with stage zero breast cancer will go on to develop invasive breast cancer.
• Current treatment options include removal of the breast tissue that involves the cancer, radiation therapy, or a mastectomy, which removes the entire breast tissue.
• While a diagnosis of Stage Zero breast cancer is serious and may cause anxiety, with treatment, the five-year survival rate is very high.
“As always, women are urged to perform self-exams and report any changes or irregularities to their doctor, but with stage zero there would likely be no palpable lump,” said Dr. Showell. “That’s why it’s important for women to have routine mammograms performed annually.”
For more information on breast health services at Piedmont Henry or to schedule your mammogram, visit www.piedmont.org.
