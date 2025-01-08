IMG_8343.jpg

Smalls Sliders began construction in Stockbridge in November 2024 and is expecting to open later this month. 

 Special photo

McDONOUGH – Flavor is sliding into Stockbridge with the grand opening of Smalls Sliders' first location in Georgia. The restaurant’s simple menu offers sliders, waffle fries, and three milkshake flavors: vanilla, chocolate and cookies and cream.

The "Can Drop" that took place in November 2024 marked the beginning of construction for the Smalls Sliders in Stockbridge. Each location is constructed using a repurposed 750-square-foot shipping container and offers a drive-through, walk-up window and outdoor seating. According to a representative on Instagram, the Stockbridge location is scheduled to open  Feb. 2. 

