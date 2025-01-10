...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of
one inch or less are expected, mainly north of the Atlanta metro
area. Locally higher snow accumulations are possible across the
northern mountains. Additional ice accumulations of up four tenths
of an inch possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
continue to be slick and hazardous. Significant ice accumulation
on power lines and tree limbs may cause widespread and
long-lasting power outages. Power outages and tree damage are
likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The
hazardous conditions will impact the afternoon and evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use
extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary.
&&
Some scenes Friday morning from Atlanta Motor Speedway as the winter storm moved through the area. In two weeks, the track is hosting an open house featuring NASCAR Cup driver Daniel Suárez. The open house is scheduled Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
