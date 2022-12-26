South Korea fires warning shots after North Korean drones enter its airspace

Five North Korean drones crossed into South Korean airspace on December 26, prompting the South Korean military to deploy fighter jets and attack helicopters, the country's defense ministry said.

 Im Byung-shik/AP/File

South Korea's military scrambled fighter jets and attack helicopters on Monday after five North Korean drones crossed into its airspace, with one aircraft crashing, according to the country's defense ministry.

The ministry said South Korea's military fired shots at the drones, which measured under 2 meters (6.5 feet) long. Four drones flew around Ganghwa island and one flew over capital Seoul's northern airspace, according to South Korean defense official Lee Seung-oh.

Recommended for you

CNN's Yoonjung Seo, Brad Lendon, K.J. Kwon, Joshua Berlinger. and Emiko Jozuka contributed reporting.