McDONOUGH — Jake Carter owner of Southern Belle Farm in McDonough has been appointed to Georgia Tourism Foundation by Gov. Brian Kemp.
Carter was one of 20 appointed by Kemp on Wednesday.
““I’m excited to announce these leaders from various segments of Georgia’s tourism industry who will be focused on directing the development of innovative and entrepreneurial strategies designed to improve Georgia’s position as a destination for travel,” Kemp said. “Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner for Tourism Mark Jaronski, this Board of Directors will work as a team with the Georgia Department of Economic Development and our Explore Georgia state tourism office to increase Georgia’s competitiveness and grow the tourism industry back stronger than ever.”
Following his 2003 graduation from the University of Georgia, Carter returned to his family farm and began transforming the former 330-acre dairy farm into an agritourism destination.
The farm offers a variety of nearly year-around activities including strawberry picking, a corn maze, pumpkin picking and Christmas trees in the winter.
Carter also serves on the Board of Directors at Snapping Shoals EMC. In 2019, Kemp appointed Carter to serve as the Tenth Congressional District representative on the Board of Economic Development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.