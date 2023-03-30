Teacher Externship All no dates

Southern Crescent Technical College has partnered with area public school systems to offer a program to strengthen the region’s workforce pipeline.

Southern Crescent will host Connect — SCTS, an opportunity for educators in Clayton, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Lamar, Pike, Spalding and Upson counties to observe technical education in action while interacting with local companies and gaining real-world industry experience to take back to their schools and students.

