Southern Crescent Technical College has partnered with area public school systems to offer a program to strengthen the region’s workforce pipeline.
Southern Crescent will host Connect — SCTS, an opportunity for educators in Clayton, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Lamar, Pike, Spalding and Upson counties to observe technical education in action while interacting with local companies and gaining real-world industry experience to take back to their schools and students.
Through Connect – SCTC, three educators from each county will spend four days from June 20-23 participating in the Educator Externship Program. Time will be spent understanding the local economy and exploring career opportunities in the industrial and allied health sectors. While at industry sites and medical facilities in the area, educators will meet with key leaders to learn about the mission and vision of the company, participate in a tour, and shadow employees in key occupations. Visits could include local industry and allied health partners, development authorities, chambers of commerce, work source boards, Departments of Labor, and Southern Crescent Technical College classrooms and training labs. The educators participating in the program have been nominated by their superintendents and upon completion of the program, will receive a stipend of $350 made possible by a donation from Georgia Power.
Through this program, participants will create a portfolio/presentation featuring a summary of the companies visited, an overview of four occupations found within the company, information regarding technical education, adult education, and business and industry training programs at Southern Crescent Technical College and ideas to reinforce the soft skills/employability skills needed to succeed at the company.
The Educator Externship Program is designed to provide a foundation for fostering future opportunities for K-12 students in the region and to strengthen the partnerships with education and industry to produce a better-equipped workforce.
A kickoff for this program was held March 30 on the Griffin Campus.
