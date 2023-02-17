McDONOUGH — Southern Crescent Technical College is offering students a chance to complete a college course in half the time.
The school is hosting Spring Minimester 2 classes that begin March 9. Registration will remain open until classes begin.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
McDONOUGH — Southern Crescent Technical College is offering students a chance to complete a college course in half the time.
The school is hosting Spring Minimester 2 classes that begin March 9. Registration will remain open until classes begin.
“Minimester courses are complete classes offered in half the usual time,” said Kimberly Register, vice president for Academic Affairs at Southern Crescent Technical College. “With our condensed sessions, students are able to choose from a variety of courses including online and in-person classes, so students can catch up, jump ahead, or get started now on their education.”
Students can choose from several classes including Core classes, adult education and the pre-apprentice program.
For more information, visit www.sctech.edu/minimester or call 770-229-3048.
From features in national parks to regional quirks, Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the strangest natural phenomena in the U.S. Click for more.20 of the strangest natural phenomena in America
Education reporter Heather Middleton joined the for the Clayton News and Henry Herald in 2002.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents.
#GreatAmericanPiesMonth
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.