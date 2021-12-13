HAMPTON — The Southern Crescent Women in Business hosted its second annual luncheon and holiday gathering Dec. 8.
SCWIB is a group of women-owned businesses and women in business who have come together to change the economic landscape in the Southern Crescent.
SCWIB officials said the luncheon’s goal was not only to bring women together, but to inspire and prepare them to “take their careers and business to the next level.”
“We are dispelling the myth that women do not support each other,” said SCWIB founder Ariel Shaw. “There is room for everyone at the table.”
The event boasted a number of guest speakers, including Superior Court Judge Holly Veal as keynote speaker, Jarneen Brown, motivational speaker, and Poet Laureate Hank Stewart. Tyronica Carter served as the event’s host.
“I wanted to provide a space for women to be refilled at the end of the year so that they finish their year strong and begin 2022 with the confidence they need,” Carter said.
Several awards were presented, including leadership awards to State Rep. Sandra Scott and Henry County Board of Commissioners Chair Carlotta Harrell.
The afternoon also saw the reveal of the new Southern Crescent Women in Business Magazine and the new web talk show series.
For more information about SCWIB, visit www.scwibga.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.