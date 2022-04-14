STOCKBRIDGE — Southern Crescent Women In Business recently held its annual 2022 Women in Business Awards at Eagles Landing Country Club to mark the end of Women’s History Month on March 31. According to founder Ariel Shaw, those honored are local women who have made an impact in the marketplace across the for-profit and not-for-profit sectors.
The event featured congratulatory words from the U. S. Senator Raphael Warnock, U.S. Congressman David Scott, and Kimberly Chapman of Sheen Magazine and Nairobi Products. Several current and past elected officials were present, including former Fulton commissioner John Eaves, Stockbridge Mayor Anthony Ford and Georgia Senator Tonya Anderson, who served as keynote speaker. Serving as host for the evening was Meredith Lily, entrepreneur and state director for the Office of Senator Warnock. The awards were presented by entrepreneur and speaker Tanisha Bowman. Southern Crescent Women In Business received a proclamation for outstanding work in the community by the c of Stockbridge and Mayor Ford.
The categories of the awards included the Pivot Award, LatinX Businesswoman of The Year, Leadership Award, Sales and Supplier Diversity Award, among several other categories. Honorees included Marcia Taylor of Bennett International, whose granddaughter Katlyn accepted on her behalf; Danielle Phenix; Shelia Brumlow; Kiya Page; Sabina Gordon; Gabriela Torres De Medina, owner of Boba Luba Tea; Josette Evans of Metamorphasis Powerhouse Inc.; Melissa Ellis; Carolyn Daniels; Kimberly Corbin; Sharon Ponder, vice president of finance for Bennett International and co-owner of Xtreme Fun on Wheels; Sherita Shelby; Shanna Amoah; Julia Vondersmith; Shatequa Hamilton; and Apryl Beverly of BAAB Marketing and Services.
This is the second year of this opportunity to honor women in business who make inroads in the marketplace.
“This award is important because women are working more, are owning more businesses while still balancing home, and it’s important that we acknowledge and celebrate the progress that they make every day outside of the home,” said Shaw. “These are local women right here from the Southern Crescent making big impact.”
Sponsorships for the 2022 Women in Business Awards included Chick-fil-A, UPS Ellenwood, Bennett International, and Zoltan Consulting Inc., as well as Georgia Power.
Southern Crescent Women in Business is a conglomerate of women-owned businesses and women in business that have come together to change the economic landscape in the Southern Crescent area, with active chapters in Henry, Fayette, Clayton and DeKalb counties. The mission for Southern Crescent Women in Business is to foster business relationships to help sustain and grow businesses and the local economy. Find out more at www.scwibga.org
