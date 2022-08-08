FAIRBURN — Southside Theatre Guild’s improv troupe, the Southside Sidekicks, will conclude their season with a show called Comedy à la Carte on Aug. 13. What makes this show different from other improv comedy shows is that the audience will select which games the troupe will play from a large menu.
“Improv players always have to be able to think quickly on their feet to incorporate prompts from the audience,” said Director Mike Boylan. “The Sidekicks will have to be even quicker this time as they don’t know which game is coming next. There is no set list, so there is really no comfort zone this time out.”
The Sidekicks have had a successful season operating under a theme called Mission Improvable, Boylan said. They rehearse each weekend and have even taken their show on the road this year. The group is excited to try something new as they accept all of the zany suggestions from the audience.
“If you’ve never been to an improv show, this is the one to try,” said Boylan. “The performers have worked hard all year and are ready to present a fast-paced, frenetic, and family friendly show.”
Comedy à la Carte will take place at 8 p.m. on Aug. 13 at Southside Theatre Guild in Fairburn, 20 W. Campbellton St. Tickets are $10 and will be sold at the door.
For more information on the Southside Sidekicks or Southside Theatre Guild, visit stgplays.com.
