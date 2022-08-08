081022_HDH_Southside.jpg

Southside Theatre Guild’s improv troupe, the Southside Sidekicks, will conclude their season with a show called Comedy à la Carte on Aug. 13.

FAIRBURN — Southside Theatre Guild’s improv troupe, the Southside Sidekicks, will conclude their season with a show called Comedy à la Carte on Aug. 13. What makes this show different from other improv comedy shows is that the audience will select which games the troupe will play from a large menu.

“Improv players always have to be able to think quickly on their feet to incorporate prompts from the audience,” said Director Mike Boylan. “The Sidekicks will have to be even quicker this time as they don’t know which game is coming next. There is no set list, so there is really no comfort zone this time out.”

