FAIRBURN — Southside Theatre Guild, celebrating its 50th season this year, will present “1940s Radio Hour” as its holiday show this year.
The "1940's Radio Hour" is a nostalgic trip down memory lane into a backdrop of the second World War, setting the stage for swinging big band music and song and old fashioned situation comedy of a bygone period. It takes place in a small 5000-watt New York City radio station (WOV) and is centered around a group of performers and their attempts to make it to the "big time" in show biz. The radio program is seen through the eyes of the theatre audience who become the actual 1940s radio station audience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.