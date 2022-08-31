Theater Curtains.TIF

FAIRBURN — Southside Theatre Guild in Fairburn, Metro Atlanta’s longest, continuously running, all-volunteer community theater will launch its 50th season with “On Golden Pond” beginning Sept. 15.

Written by Ernest Thompson, and later adapted into an Oscar-winning film starring Henry Fonda, Katharine Hepburn and Jane Fonda, the play focuses on an aging couple and their relationship with their daughter and the men in her life. It is a well-loved drama with comedic moments and a tender, emotional core.

