FAIRBURN — Southside Theatre Guild in Fairburn is seeking students in grades 6-12 who are passionate about the performing arts to join the Southside Associates.
Starting in September, the group will meet from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month to engage in activities and experiences to grow artistically and professionally.
“We’re excited to teach students who are eager to learn the craft of theater in a collaborative, creative and supportive environment,” said Amy Beaucham, one of the founders of the program. “We believe each participant will not only flourish within the area of theatrical arts but also enrich their lives and provide a way to further contribute to their community.”
The yearly tuition of $50 will go towards class lessons materials, production costs, T-shirts, snacks, and incidentals. All instructors and supervisors are volunteers and there will be support for any youth in need of assistance covering tuition.
