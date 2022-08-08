Drama.jpg

FAIRBURN — Southside Theatre Guild in Fairburn is seeking students in grades 6-12 who are passionate about the performing arts to join the Southside Associates.

Starting in September, the group will meet from 10 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturdays of the month to engage in activities and experiences to grow artistically and professionally.

