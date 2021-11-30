McDONOUGH — The inability to hold the regularly scheduled Board of Commissioners meeting on Nov. 30 has prompted Board Chair Carlotta Harrell to request a special called meeting to be held on Dec. 14.
The Nov. 30 meeting was could not be held due to a lack of quorum.
The special called meeting will be held at 9 a.m. to discuss and vote on two items from the Nov. 30 agenda: employee pay raises and COVID-19 vaccine pay incentive.
“I think it’s very important we take care of our employees,” Harrell said. “The cost of living continues to increase. We have good employees and staff, and we want to keep them here.”
The first item proposes giving a 10.5% pay raise for all 1,637 county employees, excluding poll workers. The cost to the county for the remaining six months in the fiscal year is $6.6 million or $13.2 million annually. The expense would be covered by the general fund. If approved, the increase would take effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
County Manager Cheri Hobson-Matthews said the county is competing to make sure “we can retain our employees.”
The second item to be discussed is a resolution to give all eligible COVID-19 vaccinated employees a one-time $1,000 pay incentive. Data indicates that 50% of Henry County employees are vaccinated. Total cost for the incentive pay is $2.2 million.
The meeting will take place only if at least four of the six commissioners attend.
“Hopefully we’ll have a quorum to take care of these two items,” Harrell said.
