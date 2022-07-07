HAMPTON — Race weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway brings fun, food, friends and of course, racing.
But it’s also an opportunity for Speedway Children’s Charities Atlanta to raise money while giving race fans one-of-a-kind experiences.
The nonprofit collects and donates money to local nonprofit organizations who help to identify and resolve issues dealing with children.
The following events are planned for July 10 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:
SCC Track Walk — July 10 from 8-9:30 a.m.
Fans can start off race day with a stroll around the track with driver Chris Buescher. Tickets are $25 for adults and children 12 and under are free with a paid adult.
Yoga in the Park — July 10 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Take part in a yoga class with certified instructor Daniella Huang in Bruton Smith Park, located next to the blue lot and family camping area.
Tickets are $25 per adult and children 12 and under are free with a paid adult.
SCC Atlanta will also host a 50/50 raffle with half of the proceeds going to SCC and the other to a fan.
For more information about SCC and to register for the events, visit www.speedwaycharities.org/atlanta/.
