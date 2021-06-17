STOCKBRIDGE — Speer Road between Ga. Highway 138 and Walt Stephens Road has reopened, according to the Henry County Department of Transportation.
The road closed in January to allow for the replacement of stormwater pipes underneath the roadway.
The old metal pipes were replaced with concrete culverts for stormwater control.
In April, Transportation Director Roque Romeo said an inspection revealed one of the pipes in poor shape, prompting the county to replace all the older pipes.
The contract to complete the work was awarded last spring at a cost of $596,853. The work required the relocation of utilities at a cost of $55,718.
