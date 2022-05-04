STOCKBRIDGE — As the school year nears its conclusion, many parents are making plans for their children to attend summer camps. This often means that a physical, vaccinations, and/or a COVID test is necessary.
Whether you are looking for an appointment with a primary care family medicine physician, or at one of the 25 Piedmont QuickCare locations, appointments can be scheduled through MyChart, online at piedmont.org, or by calling the office directly. In addition, walk-ins are accepted at our 55 Piedmont Urgent Care clinics, as well as at Piedmont QuickCare locations based on availability,
“Parents of school-aged children know that the calendar fills up faster the closer we get to summer break,” said Sabrina Wyllie-Adams, M.D. of Piedmont Physicians of Stockbridge. “Piedmont makes things as easy as possible by connecting families with quality care, close to home, when it is convenient for you.”
If a sport or camp physical isn’t needed, but a COVID test is, most Piedmont UrgentCare locations offer rapid test results and PCR test results in two hours with no appointment needed. Many of the Piedmont QuickCare locations offer COVID rapid testing as well, but parents should reach out to nearby locations to confirm.
To learn more about all that Piedmont has to offer and to find the locations nearest you, visit piedmont.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.