...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR ALL OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours his afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
easterly at 5 to 10 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
HAMPTON — Henry County Parks and Recreation is hosting a spring festival March 31.
The free event will be held at Nash Farm Park from 5 p.m. until sundown.
There will be arts and crafts, face painting, balloon art, petting zoo, inflatables, carnival games and free pictures with the Easter Bunny.
Capping off the evening will be a flashlight egg hunt. Families should bring their own flashlights, camera and baskets. The egg hunt for children ages 2-4 and special needs friends begins at 7 p.m. The hunt starts for kids ages 5-12 at sundown.
Nash Farm Park is located at 4361 Jonesboro Road in Hampton.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
