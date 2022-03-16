HAMPTON — Atlanta Motor Speedway gets visitors from all walks of life for race weekend.
This time around, speedway officials are making sure that even local wildlife have a place to enjoy the races.
On Tuesday, AMS became the 15th location where a squirrel table was installed at the track. The table, designed by local artist Karen Waters, is part of the Bushy Tail Art Trail. The handpainted table is part of a larger public initiative. Squirrel-sized picnic tables painted by local artists are spread throughout Henry County at parks, trails and tourist attractions.
“We’ve got fast cars, carnival rides, even a squirrel table. You just never know what you’ll find when you come to a race weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “We can’t wait to welcome race fans of all sizes to the track this weekend.”
Race fans can find the table near the dog park in the Legends Campground.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony held March 15 officially welcomed this playful table to the trail and was attended by representatives from Atlanta Motor Speedway, Visit Henry County, GA’s Artist Consortium, the artist and the table’s sponsor, Holiday Inn and Suites Stockbridge.
Race fans who want to explore Henry County while in town can use the Bushy Tail Art Trail as a guide. All 15 tables, their locations and information about the artists, can be found at VisitHenryCountyGeorgia.com.
