Abrams To Appear At Henry County Rally

Stacey Abrams speaks in Canton on Oct. 9 to urge residents to vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

 ETHAN JOHNSON/CHEROKEE TRIBUNE

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is scheduled to visit Eagle’s Landing Country Club for a Get Out the Vote rally on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at p.m.

The rally aims to boost voter turnout while supporting Democratic leadership at the local, state and national levels, a press release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office read.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.