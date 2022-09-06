McDONOUGH — A five hour standoff in McDonough on Sept. 2 resulted in the arrested of a man wanted for murder.
Jamil Gray, 30, was arrested at the Home2 Suites hotel on Mill Road after following the standoff that involved the Henry County Police Department, Fire Rescue and Emergency Management Agency.
Gray allegedly kills Fitzgerald Carelus at a Chevron gas station in Stockbridge on June 30.
“This was an outstanding textbook joint incident command with the HCSO, the HCPD, HCFR and the EMA,” said HCSO Sheriff Reginald Scandrett. “We immediately set up containment where the HCSO and Police Tactical teams were activated. Upon arrival, progressive SWAT measures continued until Mr. Gray was safely taken into custody and with no injuries to any of our officers.”
Scandrett said his office had been trailing Gray for two weeks before his arrest.
Gray has been charged with felony murder and an aggravated assault charge out of Atlanta for allegedly shooting a homeless man.
