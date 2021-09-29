State fair at Atlanta Motor Speedway through Oct. 10

HAMPTON — The Georgia State Fair will be held at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton Oct. 1-10.
The fair will feature several rides, stunt shows, a petting zoo and Hollywood Circus.
Hours are Friday, 4 p.m. to midnight; Saturday noon to midnight; Sunday, noon to 10 p.m.; and Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12. Kids ages 4 and under are free. An unlimited ride wristband good for all day is $25 and can be purchased on site. Discounts are offered daily.
For more information or to see a schedule of each day’s events, visit www.georgiastatefair.org.
