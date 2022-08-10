ATLANTA — Georgia’s state school superintendent is seeking sophomores, juniors and seniors for the 2022-23 Student Advisory Council.
The council is open to students in grades 10-12 who will meet with Richard Woods to discuss the impact of state policies in the classroom and other education-related issues.
To apply, students must be enrolled in a Georgia public high school, which includes virtual students. The student council will meet four times in person during the school year.
“Each year, as I make decisions that impact students across the state, my Student Advisory Council serves as an irreplaceable resource," Superintendent Woods said. “Meeting and learning about each council member and seeking their feedback, opinions, and perspectives allows insight for all Georgia Department of Education leadership and staff to make the best possible policy choices."
Selected students will be contacted via email. All students may visit gadoe.org/studentadvisory on Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. to determine if they have been selected.
