McDONOUGH — Henry County Parks and Recreation has received a $25,000 grant for summer programs.
The funds were received through the Out-of-School Time (BOOST) Grants program.
The program’s goal is to provide evidence-based after-school and summer enrichment programming that supports students in learning skills and concepts by removing non-academic barriers, such as transportation and enrollment fees, impacted by the pandemic.
The state received a total of $85 million through the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law in 2021.
Henry County Parks and Rec offers a number of summer camps including basketball, volleyball and tennis and music and vocal performance. Summer Day Camps are also open through July 29 at several recreation centers. Numerous school break camps are also offered.
To see a full list of after school, athletics and camps, visit www.co.henry.ga.us/Departments/M-R/Parks-Recreation/Recreation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.