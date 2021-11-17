McDONOUGH — 'Tis the season. For many this means pulling down the holiday decorations, untangling the lights and putting up the Christmas tree.
The American Red Cross and the Consumer Protection Safety Commission are offering a number of tips to decorate your home safely.
INDOOR
• Check all holiday light cords to ensure they aren’t frayed or broken. Do not string more than three strands of lights together per extension cord
• Turn off all Christmas lights when going to bed or leaving the house.
• If using an artificial tree, look for a fire-resistant label. Keep the tree away from fireplaces, radiators or other heat sources.
• Never use electric lights on metallic trees. The metal tree can become charged with electricity and touching a branch could result in electrocution.
• If getting a live tree, make sure it’s fresh and keep it watered. To test if the tree is fresh, bend the needles up and down to make sure no needles fall off.
• Don’t light the fireplace if hanging stockings or other decor on the mantel.
• Check the labels of older decorations. Some older tinsel is lead-based. If using angel hair, wear gloves to avoid irritation and avoid breathing in artificial snow.
• If using candles, consider using the battery-operated kind. If using real candles, keep them away from anything that could burn and place them out of reach of pets and children. Never leave them burning unattended.
• In homes with small children avoid decorations that are sharp or breakable and avoid decor that resemble candy or food as a child could attempt to eat it.
OUTDOOR
• Before hanging, check to ensure outside decorations are for outdoor use and fasten lights securely to your house or trees. If using hooks or nails outside, make sure they are insulated to avoid an electrocution or fire hazard.
• Only plug outdoor lights into a ground-fault circuit interrupter-protected receptacle or a portable GFCI.
• If using a ladder, make sure to have good, stable placement and wear shoes that allow for good traction.
For more safety information, visit CPSC at www.cpsc.gov or the American Red Cross at www.redcross.org.
