STOCKBRIDGE — The city of Stockbridge has a new Unified Development Code.
What is it: The UDC addresses the city’s growth and development. It contains all zoning and development ordinances to support Stockbridge’s Comprehensive Plan. It contains the most updated information on planning goals and policies, zoning districts and overlays, landscaping, lighting, parking, sidewalk and architectural standards and development procedures.
• Brecca Johnson, director of Community Development, said the updated UDC allows for more flexibility and consolidates information that allows for easier public use.
“It’s a really easy tool for everyone to understand,” she said.
Of Note: The document took nearly two years to complete. According to KC Krzic with The Collaborative Firm, everything in the city was look at with input from the public, city officials, planning committee and city council. A legal review of the UDC was also completed by a zoning attorney. Krzic said the document looked at Stockbridge as “one unified area.”
The approval of the UDC lifts the moratorium on hookah bars and cigar lounges.
The document was approved unanimously by City Council.
To learn more about the UDC, visit www.cityofstockbridge.com
