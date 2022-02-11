STOCKBRIDGE — Stockbridge has instituted a third moratorium on hookah and cigar lounges within city limits.
The city approved the first in April 2021 to allow for the completion of its Unified Development Code. A second was put in place in October 2021 with a deadline of Jan. 25, 2022. The most recent resolution expires in 180 days or until the UDC is adopted, whichever comes first.
The goal of the UDC is to address growth and development in Stockbridge. The updated document will contain all current zoning and development ordinances within the city to support the Comprehensive Plan. It will address the following key elements: planning goals and policies; update zoning districts and overlaps; improve landscape, lighting, parking and sidewalk standards; formulate detailed architectural standards; and provide clear development procedures.
City Manager Fred Gardiner said the third extension was needed to allow the completion of the document’s legal review. He said he hopes to have the UDC adopted on March 14.
During the moratorium, the city will not accept applications for development or permits to open a cigar or hookah lounge in the city.
Gardiner said the new UDC will address where those types of businesses will be permitted to open.
Council member Alphonso Thomas requested the UDC be completed by March.
“The goal post keeps moving,” he said. “We need to get these documents reviewed and done. Let’s see if we can go ahead and meet the March date.”
Council member Elton Alexander said the purpose for the ongoing moratorium and the UDC is to keep similar businesses from saturating neighborhoods.
“We don’t want four beauty salons in a particular strip,” he said. “We want them to be varied.”
For more information on the UDC, https://www.cityofstockbridge.com/pview.aspx?id=20895&catid=70
