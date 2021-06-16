STOCKBRIDGE — In celebration of Juneteenth 2021, the city of Stockbridge will host a free drive through gift bag giveaway at the Merle Danders Conference Center.
The free event will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. and include live entertainment.
In observance of the holiday, the city of Stockbridge office will close on Friday.
Juneteenth is a holiday that celebrates the emancipation of African Americans in the United States.
For more information, visit www.cityofstockbridge.com.
