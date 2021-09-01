STOCKBRIDGE — Community Bible Church in Stockbridge is asking for the community’s help to fill a truck with items needed by Hurricane Ida survivors.
The church will begin accepting donations on Sept. 5. The truck will be supervised from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but drop-offs are welcome at any time.
Church officials have partnered with the National Association of Christian Churches. The truck is set to leave Henry County on Sept. 18 and head to a warehouse in Louisiana for distribution.
The following is a list of requested items:
• Gatorade Powder
• Non-Perishable Dry goods and Canned Goods (no chocolate)
• Baby Diapers & Wipes
• Baby Food, Bottles, & Other Items
• Dog & Cat Food (Dry & Canned)
• Dog & Cat Food Bowls
• Toilet Paper, Paper Towels, Tissues
• Soap, Toothpaste, Toothbrushes, Floss
• Razors, Deodorant, Lotion
• Feminine Products, Ponytail Holders, Barrettes, Hair Clips
• Towels, Washcloths
• OFF Bug Repellent
• Mops, Brooms, Buckets, Spray Bottles
• Square Shovels
• Utility Knives, Extension Cords
• Contractor Trash Bags
• Bleach, Lysol, Clorox Wipes, etc.
• Contractor Bags, Gloves, Surgical Masks, etc.
• Flashlights & Batteries
• NEW Pillows, Sheets, Towels, and Air Mattresses
• Fans
• Tarps, Duct Tape, Packing Tape
• Plastic Storage Bins
• Folding Chairs
Those donating are asked not to bring water, clothes, books, toys or furniture.
The truck is set up in the church’s parking lot at the corner of Jodeco Road and Chambers Road. The church is located at 2001 Jodeco Road in Stockbridge. For more information, call 770-914-0808.
