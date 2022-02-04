STOCKBRIDGE — Progress continues on the building of the city of Stockbridge’s new police department.
The department is expected to be operational by July 1.
To expedite purchases to meet the deadline for operation, the Stockbridge City Council recently unanimously approved a resolution to temporarily waive the police department’s spending authority limits up to $75,000. Typically, city departments are required to get council approval to make purchases greater than $25,000.
While the waiver is in effect, Police Chief Frank Trammer can obtain approval from City Manager Fred Gardiner to spend up to $75,000 without coming before the council.
“It is necessary to expedite the acquisition of equipment, supplies and services associated with the start up of the police department,” according to the resolution.
Trammer said it’s been increasingly difficult to obtain supples due to supply chain issues.
“I believe this is absolutely necessary to move forward in timely fashion and not slow things down,” he said.
Needed supplies include: police uniforms and personal equipment, ballistic vests, pistols, rifles, and other less-lethal weapons, ammunition, speed detection devices; computers, printers, and associated office equipment; hiring/screening services; information technology and telecommunications equipment and services; public safety related software and associated software maintenance; website services; other general supplies.
The resolution expires on June 30.
The council also unanimously approved the purchase of 55 pistols and 40 patrol rifles for the department. The total cost is $65,240 and will be funded using monies from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The weapons will be purchased from Ed’s Public Safety in Stockbridge.
