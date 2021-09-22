STOCKBRIDGE — The city of Roswell has named Randy Knighton, city manager of Stockbridge, as the sole finalist for its city administrator position.
Roswell announced on its website Sept. 15 that Knighton was named the finalist for the position at a special called City Council meeting held Sept. 14.
Knighton was selected in a split 4-3 vote. Roswell announced that the city would be negotiating a contract with Knighton over the following 15 days before making a final vote on his appointment.
The city of Stockbridge has not announced Knighton’s pending departure and did not respond Wednesday to an inquiry by the Herald about the change in leadership.
According to published reports, Knighton could be coming on board at a time of upheaval on the Roswell council. Knighton could be hired before the city’s Nov. 2 elections, which leaves open the possibility that a new mayor and council members could choose to make a different hire. His departure could also have a significant impact in Stockbridge, which is in the process of creating a new police department and completing a number of capital projects.
Roswell’s former city administrator Gary Palmer resigned during the summer without citing a reason.
If Roswell and Knighton successfully negotiate a contract, Knighton will serve as Roswell’s chief operating officer, managing a $146 million budget, more than 30 departments, divisions and offices, and 600 full-time employees. He will oversee the day-to-day operations of the city, and implement policies established by the mayor and City Council.
Knighton was hired by a unanimous vote of the Stockbridge City Council in September 2017. He previously worked as the county administrator for Hall County government since July 2011. Prior to that role, Knighton served as Hall County’s senior planner for four years and planning director for five years. He previously worked for the Orange County Planning Department in Orlando, the city of Orlando Planning Department, and the Osceola County Planning Department in Kissimmee, Fla.
Knighton holds master of public administration and bachelor of arts in criminal justice degrees from the University of Central Florida, and a master of divinity from Emory University. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners and the American Planning Association. He is also a credentialed manager of the International City/County Managers Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.