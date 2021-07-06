STOCKBRIDGE — City Manager Randy Knighton outlined a proposal to create a “quiet zone” at the Norfolk Southern railroad crossing on Love Street and close the railroad crossing on Nolan Street at virtual town hall meeting Thursday.

In what will likely be the first of several town hall meetings on the future of the downtown area, Knighton said the plans are an outgrowth of the city's work with the University of Georgia’s Downtown Renaissance Partnership, which helps cities redevelop their downtown areas.

With the city’s new amphitheater set to open soon and a new cultural center in the works, Knighton said the city is planning now to accommodate an increase in pedestrian and vehicle traffic by creating a downtown that is walkable and sustainable.

Creating a quiet zone — where trains do not use horns as a warning signal — at the Love Street crossing would require the city to install some type of safety equipment. Knighton said the city would work with Norfolk Southern to design safety equipment that is aesthetically pleasing and would be a good fit in the Love Street area. Knight said the city would be required to pay for the equipment.

Most of the questions asked via Facebook or email during the virtual meeting related to traffic concerns, particularly the closing of the crossing at Nolan Street. Citizens expressed concern about losing an access point to North Henry Boulevard and the difficulty of making a left turn onto North Henry, if Nolan is closed.

Some suggested placing a traffic signal at the Tye Street/North Henry intersection; however, Knighton said a previous analysis by the Georgia Department of Transportation found that the sight line for motorists headed west off the railroad overpass on North Henry would be too short for a signal there. He said he would revisit the issue with GDOT.

City Council member Alphonso Thomas, who grew up in the Tye Street area, suggested the city look into installing a traffic signal further to the west at McCain Creek Trail and North Henry.

Thomas said he supports the quiet zone at the Love Street crossing but opposes closing the Nolan Street crossing.

“It is a true concern for citizens who live in this neighborhood,” he said.

Councilman John Blount assured citizens that the decisions made by the council will be made in the best interest of the community.

“This is going to be well thought out,” he said. “We are working with the right people to do it. And this council is not acting without having all the facts and everything sorted to make sure this is not a hindrance to the community but an enhancement to the community.”